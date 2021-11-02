Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse debunks “fix” claims and “crazy conspiracies”

Motsi Mabuse has hit back against accusations that Strictly Come Dancing is fixed, which came after some viewers misinterpreted a comment she made in the latest results show.

The dance competition held its much-loved Halloween Week over the weekend, which saw the remaining contestants take to the floor with dances inspired by their favourite spooky characters.

Sadly, somebody had to be eliminated, with the dance-off coming down to comedian Judi Love and Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, who had found themselves in the bottom half of the Strictly leaderboard.

Both performed their routines for a second time, with Mabuse saying that “the decision was made for me” after watching the dance-off.

By that, she meant that she had previously been on the fence about who to save, but after seeing the dances a second time, she had made up her mind – perhaps alluding to a mistake made by Love in the second dance.

Mabuse’s full comment was: “I have to say that dance-off was really great, it was great to watch both couples dancing on the dance floor. The decision was made for me and so I have to say that the couple that I will be saving is Adam and Katya.”

However, some viewers took this to mean that the decision had literally been made for her by one of the higher-ups on the show, prompting accusations of a “fix”.

Mabuse took to Twitter to debunk the claim, laughing it off as a “crazy conspiracy”, after one fan astutely predicted that there would be backlash to the comment.

💯!! What was So obvious to me , because the mistakes where so clear !! In times of some crazy conspiracy theories …….. lol https://t.co/vVNdVU0E42 — Motsi Mabuse (@MOTSI_MABUSE) October 31, 2021

Of course, this is hardly an uncommon event, with accusations of a Strictly fix rearing their head several times in the past, usually whenever fans are left gutted when a popular member of the Strictly line-up is eliminated.

