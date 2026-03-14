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Strictly Come Dancing 2026 tipped to be considering adding third host to presenting line-up - as rumoured list of frontrunners revealed
Could a third presenter be set to join Strictly?
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Published: Saturday, 14 March 2026 at 10:47 am
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