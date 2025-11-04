Following the news that Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman would be leaving Strictly Come Dancing at the end of the year, speculation has spread far and wide as to who is a shoo-in to replace the beloved duo.

While plenty of names have been thrown into the mix, including It Takes Two hosts Janette Manrara and Fleur East, The Sun has now reported that Alex Jones (The One Show) and Bradley Walsh (The Chase, Doctor Who) are being "lined up" to present the entertainment programme.

When approached for comment by RadioTimes.com, a spokesperson for the BBC said: "We don’t comment on speculation."

A source reportedly told the publication: "Alex and Bradley are both the favourites to take over from Tess and Claudia. They have been in the BBC’s sights for some time as Tess and Claudia's exit plan has been known for a while.

"Bradley and Alex are both seen as accomplished broadcasters. He brings the wisecracks and Alex is the calm head who knows how to handle live situations after 15 years of co-hosting The One Show."

The publication did note that "nothing is set in stone", with discussions said to be "moving in a really positive direction".

Last month, Daly and Winkleman announced that the current run of Strictly would be their last, with the Christmas special marking the last time the duo will be on screen in a Strictly capacity.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the duo wrote: "We have loved working as a duo and hosting Strictly has been an absolute dream.

"We were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time.

"We will have the greatest rest of this amazing series and we just want to say an enormous thank you to the BBC and to every single person who works on the show. They’re the most brilliant team and we’ll miss them every day.

"We will cry when we say the last 'keep dancing' but we will continue to say it to each other. Just possibly in tracksuit bottoms at home while holding some pizza.

"Tess & Claud"

Shortly after the presenters made their announcement, Kate Phillips, chief content officer for the BBC praised the pair for being "integral" to the show's success.

In a statement, Phillips said: "I can’t quite believe I’m saying this, but it’s the end of an era with Tess and Claudia’s decision to bid farewell to the Strictly ballroom. They’ve both been such incredible hosts at the very heart of the show, their passion and dedication has gone above and beyond.

"They’ve been integral to Strictly’s success over the last 20 years, but I understand why they’ve decided it’s time to hang up the glitter ball and get their weekends back. As Craig would say, they are fab-u-lous presenters, and they are fab-u-lous friends to me and so many others at the BBC. Thank you Tess and Claud for everything, we will miss you hugely."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 8th November at 6:25pm.

