Zoe Ball, Roman Kemp and Clive Myrie are set to front a revamp of Michael Mosley's Just One Thing TV series following his tragic death.

The show, which began as a hugely popular and successful BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds podcast of the same name, focuses on Mosley’s theory that small changes can have a big impact on your wellbeing.

Tragically, only two episodes of the series were completed before the journalist and broadcaster was found dead in June 2024 after embarking on a walk on the Greek island of Symi.

The new series, which is coming to BBC One and iPlayer later this month, will see the trio follow in Mosley’s footsteps to offer tips that could help us all live healthier lives.

Each presenter will front four episodes each, exploring topics they’re passionate about and travelling to a different part of the UK to meet someone who could improve their health and wellbeing and spotlight one tip, which "could be anything from drinking tea to daily press-ups or committing to a digital detox", according to the BBC.

Ball is a broadcaster best known for her role as the first full-time female host of Radio 2’s Breakfast show, a position she held between 2019 and 2024.

Kemp is a radio and TV presenter best known as the host of Capital Breakfast, while Myrie is a journalist and broadcaster famous to viewers as a presenter of the BBC’s news programmes.

Michael Mosley. Mark Harrison

The new series was announced back in September.

Ball said in a statement at the time, "Michael inspired so many of us with his curiosity and passion for helping people live healthier, happier lives.

"It’s a privilege to be a part of this and I can’t wait to meet people around the country and share some surprising tips that could really make life better."

Myrie added: "Michael masterfully made medical science accessible and fun, and his work helped millions lead healthier lives. It’s a privilege to work on this series."

Kemp said: "Michael had a real gift for making science simple and accessible, and it’s a privilege to be a part of something that continues what he started. Just One Thing shows that even small tweaks can actually make a big difference - and I hope viewers come away with simple, useful tips they can try out for themselves."

Just One Thing will premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on Monday 23 March, 2026.

