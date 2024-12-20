"We’re all pretending we’re going to be OK and that the emotion isn’t getting to us - but it’s definitely getting to us," she continued. "So hold tight!"

Ball said she had "already had a little cry on Patrick [Thomas, producer]", but added that they were going to "have lots of fun today" with the listeners, even if "everything’s going to go wrong because I can’t see the buttons through my giddy tears".

Richie Anderson, Tina Daheley, Zoe Ball and Mike Williams during Ball's last show. BBC

As she signed off at the end of the programme, Ball said: "It's been such a gift to do this show, to follow wonderful Terry [Wogan] and, of course, Chris [Evans], tough acts to follow.

"Pretty cool to be the first lass to host and I won't be the last. Remember, girls, you can do anything."

Ball added that she'll be back in the spring, "popping up here on Radio 2 for new adventures", before finally saying: "It’s been very special, take care of yourselves. Love you my peeps, my top cats."

Earlier in the show, a package had been played of some of BBC Radio's biggest names dedicating their well-wishes to her, to which she said, "Right, that’s it, I’ve gone," as she broke down in tears.

Ball announced her departure from the show on Tuesday 19th November, revealing that Scott Mills would be taking charge of the breakfast show in her stead.

In a statement, Mills said: "Zoe and I have been such good friends now for over 25 years and have spent much of that time as part of the same radio family here at Radio 2 and also on Radio 1.

"She's done an incredible job on this show over the past six years, and I am beyond excited to be handed the baton.”

