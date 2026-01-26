❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
I'm Clive Myrie, and my new BBC ancestry series left me angry about history – but with a constructive way to use it
Use your identity as a positive force, writes Clive Myrie, who has embraced his African roots.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Monday, 26 January 2026 at 5:00 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad