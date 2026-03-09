Nadiya Bychkova has reportedly been axed from the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer line-up amidst an ongoing shake-up at the BBC show.

Ad

The news comes after it was claimed that Gorka Márquez, Luba Mushtuk and Michelle Tsiakkas had all been dropped from the upcoming series, with producers said to want a "fresh start".

A source claimed to The Sun that the news came as a "huge shock" to the Ukrainian dancer.

Bychkova has been part of the pro line-up since 2017, having been paired with the likes of Dan Walker, Davood Ghadami, David James and, most recently, Chris Robshaw.

In response to The Sun's report, a spokesperson for the BBC said: "Plans for Strictly Come Dancing 2026 will be confirmed in due course."

Radio Times has reached out to the BBC for further comment.

Nadiya Bychkova. BBC/Ray Burmiston

This reported shake-up comes as Strictly fans await the news of who will replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, who left the BBC's flagship show at the end of last year.

Replacements for the hosting duo are yet to be announced, but a flurry of names have been speculated, including the likes of Mel Giedroyc, Emma Willis and Zoe Ball.

The latter has been part of the Strictly world before, having hosted It Takes Two for 10 years.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the former It Takes Two host said of taking over at the helm: "Obviously, there's a part of me that would love to do it. But I will still be watching, whoever hosts."

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly. BBC/Guy Levy

Speaking of the show, Ball added: "This is the hilarious thing, it’s all anyone talks to me about. At the moment I am in mourning for Tess and Claud because I love those girls. I think everyone’s name is being thrown into the mix.

"I love that show. I loved performing on it with Ian Waite, who is one of my best buddies. It's so joyful, and it's live telly, which is another thing that people don't give the girls enough credit for. That show is a beast. Whoever gets to do it has a tough act to follow."

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this year.

Add Strictly Come Dancing to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.