We're still a good way off from the new season of Strictly Come Dancing, but as plans come together behind the scenes, it has been reported that three popular professional dancers are being dropped from the series.

Ad

The Sun has reported that Gorka Márquez, Luba Mushtuk and Michelle Tsiakkas will all be missing from the show's line-up when it returns, with producers apparently wanting a "fresh start".

A source told the publication: "There are major changes taking place with dancers having meetings about their contracts over the next few weeks. Bosses want a fresh start and to bring in new faces after all the drama in recent years and create a new era."

Márquez has been with the series since 2016, reaching the final on three occasions. Meanwhile, Mushtuk has been with the series since 2018. More of a relative newcomer, Tsiakkas has been with the series since 2022.

The BBC told The Sun in a statement: "Plans for Strictly Come Dancing 2026 will be confirmed in due course."

Radio Times reached out to the BBC and representatives for Marquez, Mushtuk and Tsiakkas for comment.

Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk and Michelle Tsiakkas in Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Ray Burmiston

If the three professionals do depart, they won't be the only ones missing from the upcoming season of Strictly. Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced their decision to leave the show last year, marking a major change for the long-running series.

Replacements for the duo have yet to be announced, but it was reported last month that Mel Giedroyc is being considered to potentially fill one of their roles.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Other stars whose names have been in the mix include Emma Willis and Zoe Ball, with a report suggesting that one of them would be chosen, but not both.

A source told The Sun in February: "The senior execs want a traditional presenter working alongside a more left-field person, a female stand-up comedian. It's felt the humour Claudia brought to the show, particularly in her 'Claudatorium', needs to be carry on."

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this year.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.