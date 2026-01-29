❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Angela Scanlon shares how new The Apprentice spin-off series will differ from You’re Fired
The broadcaster plans on getting "the real gossip" from the candidates.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Thursday, 29 January 2026 at 10:05 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad