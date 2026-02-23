Sara Cox is the latest contender to be thrown into the mix to co-host Strictly Come Dancing.

It has been reported that the 51-year-old BBC Radio 2 DJ is under consideration to host the hit dancing competition, following the departures of Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly back in December.

The Sun cites a source claiming that Cox's name has been mentioned as "someone who would be a good fit for the job".

Radio Times has contacted the BBC for comment.

Cox has been a mainstay on the radio for years, and has hosted BBC Radio 2's drivetime show since 2019.

She also hosts The Teen Commandments, a podcast in which she and best friend Clare Hamilton discuss the realities of raising teenagers.

Sara Cox. Christie Goodwin / Getty

Other stars reportedly being eyed up to replace Winkleman and Daly include Mel Giedroyc, who is best known for her work with comedy partner Sue Perkins. The duo hosted Bake Off together for six years between 2010 and 2016, alongside other shows.

It was also recently reported that former It Takes Two star Zoe Ball and Emma Willis, who is best known for hosting Big Brother, Love Is Blind UK and The Voice UK, are being considered for one of the hosting spots in "a straight shoot-out".

Speaking at this year's Radio Times Covers Party, Daly's husband Vernon Kay said that the couple have a holiday booked when the 2026 season rolls around – but reiterated that they continue to be firm fans of the series, even with Tess no longer on it.

Asked if they will still tune into the show, he told Radio Times: "Yeah, of course! It's iconic, and it's in our family's DNA, it really is. So it holds a special place in both of our hearts and the kids as well.

"Phoebe and Amber absolutely love it, and we're going to miss it. We're going to miss it, but it's still there. It's not gone, it's not vanished. We'll still be watching, we'll still be dialled in. We'll still be in the Star Bar after the show and enjoying it because it is the best show on UK TV."

