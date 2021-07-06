Emma Willis says she would do Strictly Come Dancing “in a heartbeat”

The next edition of Strictly Come Dancing is a little way away yet but that hasn’t stopped the potential Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up rumours.

One celeb who won’t need any convincing to step onto the dance floor is former The Circle host Emma Willis. Willis told The Sun: “If I had time, I would do it in a heartbeat. Like I absolutely love it.”

Following Channel 4’s announcement that The Circle would not be renewed for another series, it looks like the stars might just align.

“I’ve been asked in the past but it’s always the time of year when we’re filming The Voice and The Circle,” Willis said. “The Circle is not happening this year, but let’s hope The Voice is — otherwise I will be doing Strictly.”

The latest show Willis has worked on is the upcoming Cooking with the Stars for ITV, which puts a group of celebs’ cooking skills to the test. Among them is Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas.

When asked whether Ballas had tried to persuade her onto Strictly, Wallis said: “She does not need to convince me to go on Strictly.”

A release date for The Voice UK has yet to be announced, though the live tour for its 2020 edition has been cancelled due to lack of interest.

This doesn’t necessarily mean we won’t get to see will.i.am, Tom Jones, Olly Murs and newcomer Anne-Marie won’t be returning to ITV, so Willis, who also presented editions Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother, might have to wait a while longer to show off her dancing skills.

Looking for something else to watch? Plan your viewing with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.