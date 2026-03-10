Channel 4 has announced an upcoming two-part documentary following the lives of Sam and Alice Vanderpump as they navigate living with Sam's life-threatening disease.

Early last year, Sam shared that he "nearly died" after liver and kidney failure caused sepsis, revealing: "I thought I was going to die. I didn't think my body could cope and that was the scariest thing. It was terrifying. I remember the doctor saying to me that I was going into liver and kidney failure. I burst into tears."

The infection was caused by a rare genetic condition he was born with, and while recovery was challenging, he was able to lean on Alice for support. But last year brought a tough setback, as Sam received the news that he will need a liver transplant.

This documentary traces Sam's health since his near-death experience through to the present day as he waits for a life-saving liver transplant and navigates life as a dad-to-be.

Sam Vanderpump. Channel 4

As he and Alice refuse to stop living, the two-parter captures their most intimate milestones – their wedding, the arrival of their baby boy, and the unwavering support of Sam’s mum and aunt, Lisa Vanderpump, as well as their tight-knit Chelsea circle.

It will also document the start of Sam's wait for a transplant, seeking consultation from the experts at King’s College Hospital, and gaining a further insight into the reality of waiting lists in the UK today.

Clemency Green, senior commissioning editor for Channel 4, said: "We hope this documentary sheds some light on the heartbreaking journey people often face as they wait for a donor. It is a privilege that Sam will allow our viewers to follow his own experience with the process, as well as his and Alice’s most special moments. This documentary isn’t just for fans of Made in Chelsea, this is an insight into the joy and hope that can live alongside the painful realities of living life with an end-stage disease."

While Helen Kruger Bratt, Managing Director of UTAS UK productions, added: "Sam and Alice have allowed us into an incredibly personal chapter of their lives with honesty, courage and real generosity.

"This documentary will help shine a light on the realities of organ donation and the experiences of those living on the donor list. We’re incredibly proud that Sam trusted us with his story and to be partnering with Channel 4 to tell it."

Made in Chelsea: Sam Vanderpump’s Story is coming to E4 this spring.

