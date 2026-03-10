❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Made in Chelsea spin-off show confirmed to focus on star's "brutal reality" after near-fatal sepsis infection
"This documentary isn’t just for fans of Made in Chelsea."
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Tuesday, 10 March 2026 at 5:34 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad