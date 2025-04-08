Sam Vanderpump, whose aunt is the reality TV legend Lisa Vanderpump, was seen planning to propose to his girlfriend Alice Yaxley, and detailed what moments led up to his decision.

Read on to learn further about what Sam Vanderpump went through as Made in Chelsea continues on E4.

What happened to Sam Vanderpump?

New Made in Chelsea cast member Sam Vanderpump. Rachel Joseph / Channel 4

Sam opened up about his condition during the first episode of Made in Chelsea season 29, explaining that in the prior months he had become "really quite ill".

Back in January, the Made in Chelsea favourite told MailOnline that he "nearly died" after liver and kidney failure caused sepsis.

He told the publication: "I thought I was going to die. I didn't think my body could cope and that was the scariest thing. It was terrifying. I remember the doctor saying to me that I was going into liver and kidney failure. I burst into tears."

During an interview on FUBAR Radio's Access All Areas, Sam opened up further about his ordeal: "It came out of nowhere. I'd like to say I was completely healthy, perfectly healthy. Cycling, you know, 15 to 20km every day nearly.

"And then it came into early December, and I got the flu, and then I had an asthma attack, and I never really recovered from the flu, like, around 6th December. I was in and out of hospital with these weird pains in my back, and something just wasn't right."

He continued: "Now, I have an underlying genetic disease. It's hepatic congenital liver fibrosis and polycystic kidney disease, which I've known about my whole life, but it's never impaired me at all."

However it appeared to Sam that his body wasn't recovering normally from the illness and it wasn't until his fiancée Alice Yaxley raised concerns and took Sam to the hospital that he found out what was going on.

"When they got me to hospital, even the doctors were confused," Sam said. "They were like, 'Why are you here? You've been in and out for asthma'. And then they took my blood, and they came back, and the doctor looked white in the face, because he went, 'Your CRP's up in the 400 you're going into liver and kidney failure.'"

Sam thankfully survived sepsis and is doing well, and as viewers can see on Made in Chelsea, is happily still with Alice as they embark on engaged life together.

Made in Chelsea is available to watch on Channel 4.

