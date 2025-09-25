While there, the pair visited Dehli, where they met billionaire art collector Shalini Passi, and Udaipur and Jaipur, where they discovered the skilled craftsmanship the cities had to offer.

And it sounds like they ahd plenty of unbelievable moments while on their journey.

"Having Diwali with the Royal Family at Jaipur in the palace, that was incredible," Clark said while chatting to Radio Times for our video series Two's Company, which celebrates screen duos.

He continued: "Holding diamonds worth millions round my neck. A McSpicy Paneer from McDonald's in Dehli, stunning."

As for Rinder, he noted "looking at the stars" was also an incredible experience.

Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder. BBC/Rex TV, Zinc Media/Jakob Borges

As well as enjoying the lavish locations, the pair also spoke about how they've grown closer and their friendship stronger than ever.

Reflecting on how Clark has helped him learn more about himself, Rinder explained after spending time together he always feels challenged to be his best self.

"Best thing about spending time with Rylan is that I walk away, in the truest sense thinking, 'Yeah I should rethink that' and all the best friendships push you [and] challenge you to be your best self," he said. "And often your best self isn't the version of yourself today and so spending time with him is a constant buffet of riches even if I don't necessarily appreciate them all of the time."

Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder photographed exclusively for Radio Times by Adam Lawrence. August 2025 Photographed exclusively for Radio Times by Adam Lawrence

After a successful run, the pair will embark on a Greek Odyssey in an epic third adventure for BBC Arts.

In the next instalment for the presenting duo, they are on a mission to find out how to make today's world a better place, by learning from the wisdom of the ancient Greeks.

Their journey will take them from the Acropolis in Athens to the Oracle at Delphi, to understanding the heroes of Sparta and getting to the root of hedonism on Mykonos.

Alistair Pegg, Commissioning Editor for the BBC, commented on the commission: "The ancient Greeks gave us so many of the ideas that make us who we are. But at times our own civilisation seems in danger of forgetting the lessons they taught us.

"I’m looking forward to finding out whether Rob and Rylan can bring back to life the glory that was Greece – for our own day and age."

Rob and Rylan's Passage to India is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

