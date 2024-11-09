After praising Sarah for her part in the dance and offering some tips, Anton turned to Vito, saying: "But Vito, I mean, the thing I'm most disappointed about is, Vito, I spoke to you about this last year.

"You're getting on my nerves now, I said to you, 'You must point your toes in a cartwheel'. And again! She wants five to one [referring to Shirley's demand for a specific foot position], all I want's pointy toes!"

Vito recognised the complaint and laughed it off, saying: "I'm sorry Anton!"

Anton Du Beke on Strictly Come Dancing BBC

Despite this criticism, Sarah and Vito scored 33 for their dance, with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas all awarding them an eight, and Anton giving a nine.

Read more:

Their routine was one of the most highly anticipated this week from Strictly fans, as the choice of song was a callback from Sarah to her time on BBC sitcom Miranda.

After their performance, Claudia Winkleman told Sarah that it had been exactly 15 years to the day since the first episode of Miranda aired.

Claudia then asked, "How much did people want you to dance to that song," to which Sarah said: "Quite a lot. I've had quite a lot of feedback about that, yeah, yeah, yeah."

Earlier in the season, fans were full of praise for Sarah's Foxtrot to Billie Eilish's Birds of a Feather, a dance which she dedicated to her young daughter.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One.

