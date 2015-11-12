"So, here we are on the 36th edition of Children in Need, every one of which I've been proud to present since it started in 1980, and for the first time, I won't be there, to cheer you on with word and gesture to another record-breaking year. The show will go on, bigger and better than ever, in the hands of my friends, Grimmy, Fearne, Rochelle and Tess" Wogan said in a statement.

“The British public, as always, will dig deep in their pockets and purses to help the country's disadvantaged children, knowing that every penny will go to those who need it most. I'm going to miss our wonderful, inspiring evening together, but I'll be with you, watching, cheering and donating to a magnificent cause."

"We are so sorry that Terry won't be with us tomorrow night as we know how passionate he is about Children in Need", a BBC spokesperson said. "But we wish him a very speedy recovery and know he'll be watching from home and enjoying the show."

A replacement host is expected to be announced in due course.