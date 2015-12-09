Being cooped up in bed unable to rehearse certainly throws a spanner in the works as the 17-year-old has just two days to go until the final begins. But it comes under doctors' orders.

“Unfortunately Louisa is unwell and we have been advised by doctors that she currently needs to be on bed and voice rest ahead of this weekend's final,” a spokesperson told RadioTimes.com. “We’re sorry to disappoint anyone who was looking forward to supporting her at her performance in Liverpool today.”

Show insiders insist it’s nothing dramatic, explaining she’s just “tired”. But there are nerves about whether she’ll be ready to compete against fellow finalists Ché Chesterman and Reggie N Bollie.

“Obviously it’s not going to make things any easier when you’re struggling with your voice,” a source told RadioTimes.com.

There’s certainly pressure on her young shoulders, the singer having been touted as the ‘hot favourite’ throughout the competition. Simon Cowell, a vocal supporter, described her performance of James Bay's Let It Go as being “as good as I’ve ever seen on the show.”

“I think that could be the moment she turned from being a contender into being a star,” he added.

I’m told decisions are being made “day by day” as to how much she can do. But there are several performances to prepare for - a group number and duet with mentor Rita Ora on top of her own solo songs.

Louisa has managed to get out and drum up some support however, returning to her hometown Essex with Rita earlier this week. She got to return to her primary school in Grays and was said to be overwhelmed by the support.

Here’s hoping all is well ahead of the weekend.

The X Factor concludes Saturday and Sunday on ITV