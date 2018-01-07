They will have another full week to practice and train before facing the skate off next Sunday. Only six of the 12 celebrities performed on Dancing on Ice's debut episode, with the other half skating next week.

Candice Brown on Dancing on Ice 2018 (ITV Pictures)

Candice was beaten by Coronation Street star Antony Cotton, reality TV's Jake Quickenden, Olympian Perri Shakes-Drayton, Love Island's Kem Cetinay and Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Waring.

Whoever receives the lowest combined score next week will then face Candice and one of the two of them will be eliminated.

Asked what she was going to work on before skating again, Candice said: "My extensions, my hands and trying to relax into it...I was nervous, it was the first time I've done anything like that. But this week I'm going to do it."

Dancing on Ice returned to ITV after four years away with a new judging panel. Former coaches on the show Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean marked the celebrities alongside Diversity's Ashley Banjo and veteran judge Jason Gardiner.

Dancing on Ice continues next Saturday on ITV.