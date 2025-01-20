Who left Love Island: All Stars last night? All the dumped Islanders
The first Islander has been dumped from the villa.
Love Island: All Stars returned with an almighty bang last week, as 12 familiar faces all made their way into the iconic villa for a second chance at love.
However not everyone’s Love Island journeys went to plan. Throughout the week, three bombshells entered the villa – Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Casey O’Gorman and Tina Stinnes – all of whom had a job: to steal an Islander of their choosing.
But it was Tina’s recoupling that saw one Islander dumped from the villa and sent home packing without someone on their arm.
So, who was unlucky in love this time? Read on to find out more about the latest contestant dumped from Love Island: All Stars 2025.
Who left Love Island: All Stars last night? All dumped 2025 contestants
India Reynolds – DUMPED in episode 7
India Reynolds became the first Islander to be dumped from the All Stars villa, and it was in truly brutal fashion.
During Sunday night’s episode, it was time for bombshell Tina Stinnes to couple up with an Islander, and this meant she’d be stealing someone from one of the girls.
As Tina chose her former season 2 co-star Scott Thomas, India was dumped from the villa.
In her post-dumping chat with Maya Jama, India told the host: "I don’t think I would have enjoyed [seeing Scott with Tina] at all. I kind of said bye, but we’d had such an awkward 24 hours, so it wasn’t like we were really good, and then I got dumped.
"It was almost like we were just starting to clear the air."
She said of Scott: "Look, I think he’s a nice guy. I’ve known him for a long time, I don’t think he’s a bad person – but I think the last day in there really put a big wedge between us."
Love Island All Stars airs Sundays to Fridays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.
Katelyn Mensah is the Entertainment and Factual Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.