But it was Tina’s recoupling that saw one Islander dumped from the villa and sent home packing without someone on their arm.

So, who was unlucky in love this time? Read on to find out more about the latest contestant dumped from Love Island: All Stars 2025.

Who left Love Island: All Stars last night? All dumped 2025 contestants

India Reynolds – DUMPED in episode 7

India Reynolds. ITV

India Reynolds became the first Islander to be dumped from the All Stars villa, and it was in truly brutal fashion.

During Sunday night’s episode, it was time for bombshell Tina Stinnes to couple up with an Islander, and this meant she’d be stealing someone from one of the girls.

As Tina chose her former season 2 co-star Scott Thomas, India was dumped from the villa.

In her post-dumping chat with Maya Jama, India told the host: "I don’t think I would have enjoyed [seeing Scott with Tina] at all. I kind of said bye, but we’d had such an awkward 24 hours, so it wasn’t like we were really good, and then I got dumped.

"It was almost like we were just starting to clear the air."

She said of Scott: "Look, I think he’s a nice guy. I’ve known him for a long time, I don’t think he’s a bad person – but I think the last day in there really put a big wedge between us."

Love Island All Stars airs Sundays to Fridays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

