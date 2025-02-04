Now headed into the villa again, Chuggs plans to "focus on a smaller number of girls", and has his eye on Ekin-Su, Tina and Danielle.

But just what is there to know about Chuggs? Read on to find out more about the All Stars bombshell.

Chuggs Wallis key facts: Age, job and Instagram

Age: 26

Job: Business owner

Instagram: @chuggswallis

Who is Chuggs Wallis?

Chuggs Wallis. Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Amazon Prime Video

Chuggs Wallis is a 26-year-old business owner and rugby player who previously appeared on Love Island in 2021 and lasted just two days in the villa.

Since his rather short stint in the villa, Chuggs has been building his brand, Booby, an eco-friendly clothing brand. Chuggs also plays for Reeds Weybridge rugby team.

How old is Chuggs Wallis?

Chuggs is 26 years old and was just 22 when he first entered the villa.

What season of Love Island was Chuggs Wallis on?

Chuggs Wallis appeared on season 7 of Love Island, which aired in 2021.

He entered the villa as a bombshell alongside former winner Liam Reardon on day four, but after failing to recouple with an Islander, the decision came for Rachel Finni to choose between Chuggs or Brad.

As she opted to couple up with Brad, Chuggs was dumped from the villa on day six.

Why is Chuggs Wallis returning for Love Island All Stars?

Having been single since 2021, Chuggs feels as though he has "grown and developed so much as a person" and is feeling "much more serious about wanting a proper relationship".

"I'm done with the single phase of my life," he said in an interview with ITV. "I'm just looking for that support network, vice versa with whoever I'm with, and to enter that next chapter."

Love Island All Stars airs Sundays to Fridays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

