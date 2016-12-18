Lives: London

He says: “I feel sorry for Lord Sugar because previous applicants have been weak.”

Mukai has lived in over six countries across three continents and recently gave up his position as a senior communications manager to focus on his business idea. He believes his charm is one of his strongest qualities, though he is a straight talker which he thinks some people might perceive as being insensitive.

Unfortunately, after a disastrous tenure as PM in the second task (which saw neither team declared the winner), Mukai is in Lord Sugar's bad books already. Can he turn things around and go further in the process?