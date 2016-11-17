The wait for The Apprentice is over. After weeks of mystery, the identities of the 18 power-suited wannabe moguls desperate to win an investment of £250,000 from Lord Sugar has been revealed – and we can just tell they’ll be the sort of level-headed business men and women to calmly achieve success in a respectable manner.

Nah, just kidding – from the sounds of things, these guys and girls are exactly the type of people we can enjoy berating over the next few months for not selling enough cleaning products, miscalculating their fishcake consistency or accidentally insulting an entire country with a shampoo label. We can’t wait.