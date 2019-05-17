Here’s everything you need to know about Sex Tape…

When is Sex Tape on TV?

The four-part series airs on Fridays at 10pm on Channel 4, starting on 26th April.

What is Sex Tape about?

It’s certainly a show to avoid watching with your parents...

More like this

Each week, three couples – a mix of heterosexual and LGBT+ – invite cameras into their homes to capture every moment of their relationships, from the tender to the bitter to the passionate.

Before we see them in their most intimate moments, each couple discusses the issues surrounding their partnerships including, in stark detail, the kind of sex they have and the problems they feel they are facing sexually. Episode one, for example, sees Brian and Victoria complain that their sex life has gone from “wild” to “woeful”.

“[At first] we went through the Kama Sutra,” Brian explains. “But now there’s no spontaneity when it comes to our relationship anymore, especially when it comes to the sex.

“We need help because we used to have an amazing sex life and it’s flipped the opposite way now.”

After the couples have each made their ‘sex tape’, they are invited to meet sex therapist Anjula Mutanda, along with the other two couples taking part in the show, to watch their footage back – before everyone is actively encouraged to discuss what they’ve seen.

But while it may feel awkward for you watching the bedroom antics from your sofa, the participants seemed nonplussed at seeing someone's most intimate moments on screen.

"At first I thought it was going to be awkward to be watching the other couples have sex," said one person taking part. "But then I thought, everyone has sex."

But will their sex tapes help them redress the balance in the bedroom, or will the harsh reality of what they’ve seen force them to part ways?

How much sex is there in Sex Tape?

And now to the question you're all asking yourselves...

Well, based on the first episode, there's not necessarily an abundance of sex in Sex Tape.

Ofcom regulations stipulate that broadcasters can't show visible intercourse, and the series instead takes a more holistic approach to the couples' relationship, with viewers privy to all aspects of their life together.

That's not to say there's no sex at all. Sex Tape doesn't shy away from full-frontal nudity and the first episode shows the couples being intimate together – albeit under the bedsheets.

Advertisement

Sex Tape starts Friday 26th April at 10pm on Channel 4