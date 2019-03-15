When is Mums Make Porn on TV?

The three-part series first airs on Wednesday 20th March at 10pm on Channel 4, and continues on Wednesdays.

What's Mums Make Porn about?

Porn is high on the UK government's agenda at the moment — later this year, an age verification for online pornography will be introduced — so this engaging and, yes, funny series couldn't be more timely.

Heavy on the graphic content, the series follows five mums as they create their own 12-minute ethical porno, taking charge of everything from scripting to casting and lighting, with the advice of feminist adult filmmaker Erika Lust.

However, although the three episodes definitely contain their fair share of giggly moments, there are also some affecting ones, most notably when the mums sit down with teenagers to hear about their first experiences of porn.

Is there a trailer for Mums Make Porn?

Not yet, but we'll keep you posted.