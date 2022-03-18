Who is Tyler Henry? Meet the star of Netflix's Life After Death

In the series, which premiered on the streaming site on 11th March, Henry hopes to provide "clarity and closure from the beyond while searching through his own family’s past" in the intimate episodes.

Following his E! series Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, clairvoyant Tyler Henry is back for a new series on Netflix.

So, who exactly is Tyler Henry?

As the series takes off, here's everything you need to know about him, including where you may have already seen his name.

Who is Tyler Henry?

Age: 26

Instagram:@tylerhenrymedium

Twitter: @tyhenrymedium

Tyler Henry is an American clairvoyant. Henry noticed he had clairvoyant capabilities from the age of 10 and has been given readings for a while now.

He is known for lots of his work with A-List celebs, including Megan Fox, Carmen Electra, Nancy Grace, Chad Michael Murray, Tom Arnold and more.

In 2015, Henry appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians where he gave a reading to sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

In January 2016, Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry premiered on E!. The show ended after four seasons in 2019.

Ahead of the third season, People magazine published an article with Tyler, which detailed claims about his abilities, the development of his "powers", and his reading with La Toya Jackson, where he claimed to "connect" with the late Michael Jackson.

Henry is also the author of his memoir, Between Two Worlds: Lessons from the Other Side.

