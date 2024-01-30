It comes after he and Mollie, a Faithful, decided to vote out Jaz in the final banishment.

As the only Traitor left in the game, this meant that Harry walked away with all the money, leaving Mollie devastated as she changed the name on her slate at the very last minute (although she has revealed that Harry has since promised her a holiday).

Here, RadioTimes.com columnist and season 1 winner Hannah Byczkowski talks about her best moments from season 2, including the finale, during which she thought Harry would get "caught out".

Hannah on The Traitors season 2 final

The Traitors winner Harry. BBC

You know what, I really thought that Harry was going to get caught out. I mean – what more does Jaz have to do to win? But I think it was really interesting because it just goes to show that even when you've got all the information, if you've built that relationship up with people, it's really hard to break it down.

Like, why would Jaz have banished again? What would be the point in that? He went to [Mollie] before and said, 'You know, we need to figure this out', I think. And even Andrew kind of threw [Harry] under the bus as he was leaving, so all those things combined, I think it was really obvious that he was a Traitor, but having been in it, having played the game, it's very easy for everybody else to be like, 'oh, it's really obvious.'

[Mollie's] built that trust with him, she obviously didn't want to mess her mate over and that was kind of the bottom line. I don't know. I did want the Faithfuls to win, but then again, I suppose it was time for a Traitor win in the UK.

Jazatha Christie

Jaz, Mollie and Harry. BBC/David Emery

I wish Jaz had spent a bit of time before. I wish he would have spoken out, especially when Claudia was like, 'There's no more murders', he should have been like, 'Right, here's my opportunity to start talking about it', and get everybody on side and really go for [Harry], but maybe he was scared about getting voted out.

But, oh, he was so close. But, you know, hopefully he'll sleep easy at night knowing that he's probably one of the best detectives in the world.

There were so many clues

There were so many different [clues] and I didn't think he [Harry] defended himself particularly well at the round table, either, when Jaz asked him... about when Paul had that conversation. I didn't think he defended himself particularly well then, but it just goes to show you can easily pull the wool over somebody's eyes.

Being a Traitor is easy; they need a challenge

I would really like to see, and this is because I've been very vocal in saying that I think being a Traitor is really easy, I still stick to that. I think it is really easy. I think it's been proven in the last episode because, like, the only other thing that could have happened is that a member of the production team went up to Mollie and went, 'Mollie, he's a Traitor'. And even then, I'm not sure she would have voted him out.

I would like to see some kind of goal or mission for the Traitors in the missions. So, like, they have their own pot, maybe, and they have to try and do that undercover, because I think that will kind of put a bit of heat on them a little bit, you know, rather than just the only heat going on them is the roundtable.

Hannah answers...

What were your best moments this season?

I did love when Mollie changed her decision on the slate because, honestly, how close can one person be to winning 95 grand and then losing it again? But what [were] my other favourite bits? I really liked everybody's reaction to Paul going. I loved that bit.

And what else did I like? You know what I really liked? I really liked the journey that I personally went on with Andrew. I don't think I really had an opinion on him at first and then at the end I was like, 'You know what, I hope Andrew takes it from everybody', because he was such an underdog, I think.

He would have been really nice and I think his character arc was a really nice touch to it. So, yeah, that was one of my favourites.

Paul and Andrew. BBC/Studio Lambert

Were you surprised to see Andrew turning on Harry in the final?

I was quite pleased because I thought 'no you may as well give it a bash', but I think he probably knew at that point that it was over for him as well. There wasn't much he could do to get it back, I don't think.

Paul mentioned that he'd like there to be an All Stars season. Would you do it?

I would go to All Stars immediately! But, I think it would have to be all Faithfuls, because you would immediately get rid of all The Traitors, because I couldn't risk a Traitor winning.

Like, imagine Harry's the Traitor, he's won as we know, and then imagine getting to the All Stars season, Harry's the Traitor again and he wins again! I don't think I could stomach that! But, I think an All Star Faithfuls [season] could work.

