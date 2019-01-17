This isn't an alternative universe: it is in fact a brilliant mash-up created by America's The Daily Show. Using the Prime Minister's face superimposed onto contestant Danny's body from series three, the clip explains the Brexit crisis to US audiences through the medium of Bake Off.

A potential deal with the European Union was just voted down in Parliament, and on Wednesday Theresa May only narrowly avoided a vote of no confidence which would have forced a general election. Meanwhile, time is slipping away and Britain's exit from the EU on 29th March is getting closer and closer.

As Berry points out, the country is divided – and many would agree with Hollywood that the whole thing is getting a bit disastrous.

"We're going to really, really, really miss you," says Sue Perkins at the end of the clip as Danny (aka Theresa) is sent home. Is this a prediction for the PM's ultimate fate?