The video opens with the lyrics: “Was that the right deal or was that just fantasy? Are we stuck in the Union, no article fifty?

“Open your eyes, did you notice the lies or see? I’m just Theresa, I need your sympathy…”

The May-Gollum character goes on to sing about former PM David Cameron: “David, I just switched to leave, undermined all that I said, the people’s will put that to bed. David! I was sure we’d won, but now that’s changed I’m Brexit all the way.”

Serkis also sings about Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg in the video: “I see a skinny silhouetto of a man, Jacob Rees! Jacob Rees! Will you set up a new quango?”

Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage, Michael Gove and Jeremy Corbyn all get shout-outs, too.

Serkis debuted the character in December 2018 with a video of himself dressed as Theresa May talking in Gollum’s voice about the Brexit deal.