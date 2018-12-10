Accessibility Links

“It’s my own. My Brexit!”

After playing Caesar, Snoke and King Kong, Andy Serkis has taken up the role of another infamous figure: Theresa May.

In a new video comedy sketch, LEAKED: Footage From Inside No 10 Downing Street!, Serkis channels his classic Lord of the Rings character Gollum to play the Prime Minister.

Using the split personality of the Lord of the Rings creature, Serkis’s terrifyingly good May/Gollum hybrid weighs up the pros and cons of Brexit.

Watch the video below.

While the evil Gollum side of May shouts, “We take back control – money, borders, laws…blue passportses!”, her sympathetic Smeagol side replies: “No, it hurts the people – makes them poorer.”

After arguing about the “stupid, tricksy remainers” and the “precious” deal, her Gollum side appears to come out on top, holding up the Withdrawal Agreement and declaring: “It’s my own. My Brexit!”

The actor – who made the video as part of a campaign calling for a ‘People’s Vote’ on the final Brexit deal – shared the video on Twitter with the caption: “We’s in a nasty mess my precioussss…and there’s only one way out….We wants it. We neeeeds it!”

MPs are set to vote on the Brexit deal on Tuesday, where most expecting May’s withdrawal agreement “SHALL NOT PASS”…

All about The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

"Stupid tricksy remainers!" Andy Serkis revives Gollum for terrifying Brexit parody
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

