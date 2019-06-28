With the community serving up daily memes, reviews and commentary – which is as unmissable as the show itself – we've rounded up the very best people and groups to follow over the next few weeks…

Love Island Reactions - @LoveIsIanduk

If memes and one-liners are all you want out of Love Island Twitter, then Love Island Reactions has got your back.

The meme page (not affiliated with the official Love Island twitter, which can be followed here) rounds up all the funniest videos and reactions from viewers, as well as the most retweet-worthy moments from the night.

Jake Quickenden - @JakeQuickenden

The X Factor star turned I’m a Celeb runner-up turned Dancing on Ice champion has now turned his ever-more talented hand to Love Island commentary, uploading a story on Instagram every night to discuss the antics in the villa.

Funny, pithy and concise (you can get a full breakdown of an episode from Jake in about ten minutes), he also tweets his views – and he’s not afraid to tell it like it is.

Olivia Attwood - @oliviajade_att

Who better to chat through the daily villa life than someone who has actually been inside it? The famously straight-talking Olivia (remember d***-sand from series three?) is the best former Islander having her say on Twitter.

Her razor-sharp wit on the latest villa drama has even topped her tweets from last year (“What you mean your brows disappear when you tan Charlie, your eyebrows didn’t even get on the same flight as you from Stansted”), and she regularly engages her 396k followers to share their views on the Islanders – with 21k fans voting on her latest poll.

The BBC Radio 1 Xtra presenter reviews each episode of Love Island with Factor Zero, uploaded every day on YouTube and Instagram.

This is your pick if you need an ultra-brief rundown on the episode, with Sideman racing through the drama with one-liners in three minutes. His description of Amber and Michael’s pointless row is flawless.

Russell Kane - @russell_kane

Russell is a staple on Love Island: Aftersun thanks to his on-point video reviews of the Islanders – often accompanied by his (sometimes ropey) impressions – although his take on the now-dumped Tom is perfect.

The presenter and YouTuber has appeared on the Love Island: Aftersun podcast alongside Kem Cetinay and Arielle Free, and can be found tweeting along each night.

He’s a big fan of the girls, and was savagely hilarious about Yewande’s dumping, and Maura’s takedown of Tom.

Bolu Babalola - @BeeBabs

One of the best Love Island commentators out there, Bolu posts memes and opinions on the villa on a fairly regular basis; she’s a big fan of Yewande, and is backing Amber and Michael to win.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2