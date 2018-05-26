UPDATE: Love Island 2018 air date confirmed

We already can't wait.

The first episode of the podcast will be available to download on Tuesday 5th June - the morning after the debut episode airs on Monday 4th June.

You'll be able to download The Morning After from app stores and also the official Love Island app.

Plenty of names (including some familiar faces) have already been rumoured for Love Island this year, but producers have also teased "genuinely surprising" islanders.

Love Island begins Monday 4th June at 9pm on ITV2