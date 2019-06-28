The best Love Island memes of 2019
The best and funniest reactions, gifs, tweets and videos from this year's summer of love
Yes, Love Island is known for its cheeky challenges, sun-bathing contestants and muggy mischiefs, but there’s a lot more to it, right? We tune into ITV2 at 9pm each night to see romance blossom – to witness a social experiment proving true love can be found anywhere.
Just kidding: it’s all about the memes. From love triangles to lookalikes and awkward grafting, each talking point in the series has been accompanied by THOUSANDS of laugh out loud tweets and pictures. And we’ve rounded up the best in one place.
So hold on tight, it’s full meme ahead.
(Sorry.)
- Everything you need to know about Love Island 2019
- Who’s is the cast of Love Island 2019?
- How to be cast on Love Island – according to former Islanders
Notice: this page won’t feature any meme featuring the words “protected at all costs”, “Can I copy your homework” or just a grid of four people pointing at an islander. These. Must. Stop.
More like this
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Week 4
Fans quoted Yewande after Arabella was voted out the villa – and had a sudden dawning realisation
Twitter lost it when Tommy tried to ride a horse while on a date with Molly-Mae, sang to her, and started to talk about Shrek and Fiona, for absolutely no reason
Elsewhere, the bromance between Tommy and Curtis hit a new level – and Twitter was here for it
This will also go down in history as the week that Tom royally, well and truly, messed up with Maura.
Week 3
We learned that Amy has an...interesting...take on walking up the stairs
This was the week where we learned what Girl Code was - with Elma telling Maura it didn't mean whatever Maura wanted it to mean...
Week 2
Amy's face said a thousand words in the recoupling when Joe picked Lucie...
Tommy's cooking skills left a lot to be desired...
The Where-Is-Sherif mystery was quickly forgotten with the arrival of Maura, who kick-started the drama
The most dramatic week so far started with Sherif being booted out the villa - with the nation wondering what on Earth he could have done
Week 1
Who can deny Twitter is the best part of Love Island? Admit it: this is your mood when the wait for 9pm is over.
Love Island lingo is back with full force, with 'It is what it is' now this year's haunting catchphrase.
But 2019 is NOT the year "bevs" caught on...
Have you noticed how Tommy keeps pulling people aside?
If not, you've definitely spotted his love of Hannah Montana.
Then there’s Joe. We knew we’d seen him somewhere before.
Love Island is on weekdays and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2