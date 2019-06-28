So hold on tight, it’s full meme ahead.

(Sorry.)

Notice: this page won’t feature any meme featuring the words “protected at all costs”, “Can I copy your homework” or just a grid of four people pointing at an islander. These. Must. Stop.

Week 4

Fans quoted Yewande after Arabella was voted out the villa – and had a sudden dawning realisation

Twitter lost it when Tommy tried to ride a horse while on a date with Molly-Mae, sang to her, and started to talk about Shrek and Fiona, for absolutely no reason

Elsewhere, the bromance between Tommy and Curtis hit a new level – and Twitter was here for it

This will also go down in history as the week that Tom royally, well and truly, messed up with Maura.

Week 3

We learned that Amy has an...interesting...take on walking up the stairs

This was the week where we learned what Girl Code was - with Elma telling Maura it didn't mean whatever Maura wanted it to mean...

Week 2

Amy's face said a thousand words in the recoupling when Joe picked Lucie...

Tommy's cooking skills left a lot to be desired...

The Where-Is-Sherif mystery was quickly forgotten with the arrival of Maura, who kick-started the drama

The most dramatic week so far started with Sherif being booted out the villa - with the nation wondering what on Earth he could have done

Week 1

Who can deny Twitter is the best part of Love Island? Admit it: this is your mood when the wait for 9pm is over.

Love Island lingo is back with full force, with 'It is what it is' now this year's haunting catchphrase.

But 2019 is NOT the year "bevs" caught on...

Have you noticed how Tommy keeps pulling people aside?

If not, you've definitely spotted his love of Hannah Montana.

Then there’s Joe. We knew we’d seen him somewhere before.

Love Island is on weekdays and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2