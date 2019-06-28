After Anton quizzed her on her “never say never” comment as to whether or not she would ever date Tommy, Lucie replied: “I respect Molly and I respect Tommy, I can see they clearly like each other… But then I said to the girls, I have been best friends with guys and then I’ve dated one of them. It’s happened.

“When you get moments like this, you feel like you don’t know where you’re going to go and if I feel like I left and had never said anything, I would feel regret.”

However, Lucie is also torn between admitting her feelings and her loyalties to Molly-Mae.

“Molly is my friend and I don’t want to upset her and I don’t want him to go straight back to her,” she added to Anton. “I just don’t want to do that but nights like tonight, if I’d have left and not said anything I would be absolutely gutted.”

Lucie does pull Tommy for a chat about the situation, but her feelings appear to change after Maura receives a text informing the girls that they are heading to Casa Amor.

When asked by a Caroline Flack what she’s looking for in the villa, Lucie teased: “These girls know so they are going to be wing-womaning me.”

It’s not only Lucie’s head that's been turned by the prospect of fresh meat. Anna also declared new boy Ovie is her type on paper.

“When the boys came out, the first thing that I thought was woah, Ovie was so tall and handsome. Literally I was just starting at him, wow… He is 28, 6 foot 7 and he’s just gorgeous. I’m really excited!” she admitted in the Beach Hut.

With Anna and Jordan previously having problems, could this be the beginning of the end for the pair?

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV 2