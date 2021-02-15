Meet the couples getting married on Netflix’s new wedding series The Big Day
The Big Day follows 12 Indian couples as they prepare for their wedding day - here's everything you need to know about them.
Published:
Netflix’s new show The Big Day is taking us behind the scenes of the fabulous world of Indian weddings.
Known for their lavishness, the reality series will show viewers the ins and outs of what it means to pull off a spectacular Indian wedding with no expenses spared.
Split across two collections, it’ll follow 12 different couples (six in each segment) as they prepare for their big day and eventually tie the knot in ceremonies designed to meet their specific tastes and love stories.
Along the way, viewers will learn about their traditions, culture, and how they came to fall in love.
The series kicked off just in time for Valentine’s Day, introducing viewers to the first three couples in collection one, with the rest set to follow.
So, who are the lucky couples? And what did they plan for their big days?
Here’s everything you need to know about the first six couples on Netflix’s The Big Day.
Aman Kapur and Divya Khandelwal
Aman and Divya’s wedding proves that just because their Big Day is luxurious, doesn’t mean it can’t also be eco-friendly as they throw a completely locally-sourced wedding which is extremely personal to them.
Ami Pandya and Nithin Zacharias
Following a show stopping proposal, Ami and Nithin’s Big Day shows us progression and growth within relationship.
Pallavi Bishnoi and Rajat Swarup
Pallavi and Rajat’s union is about equality and making things work for their relationship despite what anyone else has to say.
It also invites viewers to see the ritual of Kanyadaan, which means to give a bride away, from a different perspective.
Tyrone Braganza and Daniel Bauer
Make-up artist Daniel and his partner Tyrone’s wedding is first same-sex Indian marriage to feature on Netflix. Through their wedding, the pair give viewers an understanding of both Indian rituals and a German church wedding.
Nikhita Iyar and Mukund Chillakanti
When it comes to lavish Indian weddings, it’s safe to say Nikhita and Mukund nailed it with their OTT wedding venue and even more glamorous decor.
With a wish to go back to their roots, this bride and groom portray their very own interpretation of their culture.
Aditya Wadhwani and Gayeti Singh
Aditya and Gayeti are a modern, inter-religious couple. In their intimate get together, they show how they navigate their boundaries of self and family.
Speaking of his Big Day, groom Aditya described weddings through a Japanese proverb “mono no aware”, meaning “Awareness of the transience of all things heightens appreciation of their beauty, and evokes a gentle sadness at their passing”.
The first three episodes of The Big Day are available to stream on Netflix.