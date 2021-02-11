The Big Day release date: Everything you need to know about Netflix’s Indian wedding series

Remember when we used to moan about going to weddings? Now we find ourselves daydreaming about dancing barefoot to Don’t Stop Me Now in a nicely decorated conference centre.

Knowing that we’re pining for such events, Netflix is dropping a fabulous new wedding reality series just in time for Valentines’ Day. The show follows Indian couples as they prepare for their nuptials, offering us a day invitation (no evening guests here) to eye-poppingly decadent parties.

If you’re as excited as we are then keep reading. Here’s everything we know about the series so far:

When is The Big Day on Netflix?

There’s only one day this series could drop: Sunday 14th February, aka Valentines’ Day. So whether you’re snuggled up with your intended, or you need background noise while swiping through Tinder, The Big Day should make perfect weekend viewing. Three episodes will drop on 14th February, with another three planned for later in the year.

What is The Big Day about?

There are lots of dating shows on TV, including Netflix’s smash hit Indian Matchmaking, but what happens once you’ve found your one and only? You plan a wedding of course! The Big Day follows modern Indian couples as they prepare for the happiest day of their lives. Don’t expect any intimate registry office dos though – these are lavish, extravagant affairs with a huge budget, each carefully personalised to suit the couples.

Who are the couples on The Big Day?

We are yet to be introduced to the couples featured on the series, but we will bring you details as soon as we have them!

Is there a trailer for The Big Day?

Yes there is! Feast your eyes on this:

The Big Day drops on Netflix on Sunday 14th February.