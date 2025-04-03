One candidate who missed out on that opportunity is Liam Snellin, a workwear brand owner who many viewers thought would have thrived in tonight's task, but things didn't go wholly to plan.

In tonight's episode, the candidates were put through their paces when tasked with designing a collection and building a brand before they held a fashion show for potential buyers.

Unfortunately for Liam, he was not made project manager, and a series of pitfalls across the wider team saw himself, Jordan Dargan, Anisa Khan and Mia Collins face the tense boardroom.

After much deliberation, Liam and Mia were the two candidates who were fired from the process, and upon reflection, Liam is pleased to have made it through all 10 tasks, something he admits is good enough for him.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com: "I completed all 10 tasks, that's what I wanted to do. I was very grateful for the opportunity and to make it as far as I did, and I left on an episode where I wasn't the failure of the task."

Liam Snellin. BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

From being fired in episode 10, Liam missed out on the chance to pitch his business plan fully to Lord Sugar, something which in hindsight wasn't a bad thing, with Liam telling RadioTimes.com that Lord Sugar wasn't the business partner for him.

"When I got that late into the process, I felt like he didn't really have an understanding about clothing and the business that I'm in," he explained.

"And although he's a great role model and he's great at business, I want someone who has got expertise in my industry, and I do feel like Lord Sugar had that knowledge within his parameters about the clothing, but he just couldn't quite understand the concept of my business, which is fashionable and comfortable clothing for men."

Liam continued: "He said multiple times to me throughout the process that men don't care about their appearance, or builders don't care about their appearance on site, and to me, that is the whole reason why I'm doing my business.

"So if someone can't get on board with my vision, then I don't want them to be my business partner."

While Liam left without Lord Sugar's investment, his business is not slowing down. Liam explained that his company, Comodo Workwear, is about to release their "up-cycled clothing line".

He told RadioTimes.com: "We've got an up-cycled line manufactured in the UK, ready for all of the tradespeople. We're using excess of old material and old pockets and putting them on new products that are already on the shelf to give them a new lease of life.

"And I'm really looking forward to that, because that does show sustainable fashion."

The Apprentice continues on Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

