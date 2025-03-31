Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr confirms 2 more seasons
The popular competition show is set to return for its sixth run in April.
Less than two weeks before its return for a sixth season, the BBC has confirmed that hit competition series Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr has been recommissioned for a further two runs.
Not only that, but it's also been revealed that the stakes for this year's season will be even higher than usual – with the winner getting the chance to team up with John Lewis for their very own collection of homeware.
Applications are already open for the seventh season, with producers looking to find 10 more budding designers to take part in filming this summer.
Carr will once again return as host, with design expert Michelle Ogundehin back as head judge alongside a rotating roster of guests.
"To get your show recommissioned is always a lovely thing but to get it recommissioned twice is really special," Carr said of the news, adding that it was "such a wonderful feeling to know that Interior Design Masters will, for the next two years, be keeping the UK entertained and also inspired".
He continued: "I feel the show goes from strength to strength and whether Interior Design Masters makes you giggle on the settee or propels you up a stepladder with a drill in hand to give your room some much needed TLC, we hope we put a smile on your face."
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ogundehin added that there was "an abundance of reasons to celebrate" and said that the new John Lewis partnership "promises an incredible opportunity to our series 6 winner".
Meanwhile, Patrick McMahon – the BBC's Commissioning Editor for Factual Entertainment – said: "It’s a joy to welcome Alan, Michelle and the immensely talented Interior Design Masters back.
"Once again viewers are in for a treat, with more jaw-dropping transformations, clever design hacks and a truly life-changing prize for the winner."
It was revealed last week that the popular series is set to return to BBC One at 8pm on Thursday 10th April, with the first episode seeing the new batch of hopefuls tasked with demonstrating their signature style on Youth Hostels Association bunk rooms in the Lake District.
Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr will return to BBC One at 8pm on Thursday 10th April 2025.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.