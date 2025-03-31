Applications are already open for the seventh season, with producers looking to find 10 more budding designers to take part in filming this summer.

Carr will once again return as host, with design expert Michelle Ogundehin back as head judge alongside a rotating roster of guests.

"To get your show recommissioned is always a lovely thing but to get it recommissioned twice is really special," Carr said of the news, adding that it was "such a wonderful feeling to know that Interior Design Masters will, for the next two years, be keeping the UK entertained and also inspired".

He continued: "I feel the show goes from strength to strength and whether Interior Design Masters makes you giggle on the settee or propels you up a stepladder with a drill in hand to give your room some much needed TLC, we hope we put a smile on your face."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ogundehin added that there was "an abundance of reasons to celebrate" and said that the new John Lewis partnership "promises an incredible opportunity to our series 6 winner".

Meanwhile, Patrick McMahon – the BBC's Commissioning Editor for Factual Entertainment – said: "It’s a joy to welcome Alan, Michelle and the immensely talented Interior Design Masters back.

"Once again viewers are in for a treat, with more jaw-dropping transformations, clever design hacks and a truly life-changing prize for the winner."

It was revealed last week that the popular series is set to return to BBC One at 8pm on Thursday 10th April, with the first episode seeing the new batch of hopefuls tasked with demonstrating their signature style on Youth Hostels Association bunk rooms in the Lake District.

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr will return to BBC One at 8pm on Thursday 10th April 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.