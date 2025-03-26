According to a synopsis, the first episode will see the new batch of hopefuls tasked with demonstrating their signature style on Youth Hostels Association bunk rooms in the Lake District.

Ogundehin and Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen will then decide which of them will win the coveted Stand Out Space award and who among the contenders will be the first to go home.

Read more:

Last year's season was won by former travel adviser Roisin Quinn, after she beat runner-up Matt Smith-Wood in the grand final, and previous winners also include furniture artist Monika Charchula and cheesemonger Banjo Beale.

Meanwhile, even ahead of the new season's debut, the show has already been renewed for a seventh outing – and applications are currently open for budding designers hoping to take part in that run.

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr will return to BBC One at 8pm on Thursday 10th April 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.