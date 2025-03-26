Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr confirms return date on BBC One
The popular competition series is back for a new run.
A launch date has been confirmed for the new season of Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr – with the popular competition series set to return to BBC One on Thursday 10th April at 8pm.
This will be the sixth run of the show – the fifth since Alan Carr took over as host in 2021 – and will once again see head judge Michelle Ogundehin and a rotating roster of guests run their eyes over the work of 10 amateur interior designers as they compete to be crowned champion.
According to a synopsis, the first episode will see the new batch of hopefuls tasked with demonstrating their signature style on Youth Hostels Association bunk rooms in the Lake District.
Ogundehin and Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen will then decide which of them will win the coveted Stand Out Space award and who among the contenders will be the first to go home.
Last year's season was won by former travel adviser Roisin Quinn, after she beat runner-up Matt Smith-Wood in the grand final, and previous winners also include furniture artist Monika Charchula and cheesemonger Banjo Beale.
Meanwhile, even ahead of the new season's debut, the show has already been renewed for a seventh outing – and applications are currently open for budding designers hoping to take part in that run.
Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr will return to BBC One at 8pm on Thursday 10th April 2025.
