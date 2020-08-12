Chrishell Stause having “difficult time” reliving divorce in emotional Selling Sunset episodes, says Jason

A key moment in Selling Sunset season three happens when Chrishell Stause reveals she discovered (by text) that her husband, Justin Hartley, had filed for divorce – a drama her boss Jason Oppenheim found very emotional to rewatch.

Just as Christine Quinn prepared to marry Christian Richard, Chrishell was blindsided by the development in her two-year marriage and six-year relationship.

Jason, owner of luxury real estate company The Oppenheim Group at the heart of Selling Sunset, said knowing that Chrishell not only had to live through the trauma but also relive it again on television was tough to watch.

He told the Express of Crishell and Justin’s divorce: “That was one of the most difficult times of her life and now she’s forced to relive it, right. I can’t imagine how difficult that is.”

Jason was full-square behind Chrishell and said: “Of course, it’s that makes it all the more impressive that she is willing and able to put herself out there like that, knowing that she’s gonna have to relive this.

“Not only on camera, not only when, you know when she watches it, but also when the press, you know, picks every little thing apart.

“And people have had all their judgments – it is extremely difficult,” he said, before revealing how emotional he got watching the series back.

He explained: “It was very emotional, a lot of just a lot of drama and it was great. I mean, I was brought to tears… a couple of times, I certainly choked up a couple of times. I mean, it was pretty emotional to watch.”

Jason said as well as Chrishell’s divorce, he found it hard to deal with Amanza Smith’s custody battle over her children. He felt a great affinity for Amanza, a woman he knew for 15 years before he offered her a job.

He added: “I thought that this opportunity here at The Oppenheim Group is something where she could really thrive and then and just have a long-term successful career, not have to do different things.

“I think that she’s taking advantage of the opportunity, so it’s nice to see.”

Selling Sunset seasons one-three are streaming now on Netflix