Sally Bercow pulls out of The Jump due to injury
The wife of the Speaker of the House of Commons is the second person to quit the Channel 4 show after Ola Jordan injured herself in December with Jodie Kidd stepping in
The most dangerous reality show on television has claimed another victim after Sally Bercow was forced to pull out of Channel 4's The Jump due to injury.
The wife of the Speaker of the House of Commons reportedly cracked two ribs after falling while skiing. She is the second celebrity to quit this year's series, after Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Ola Jordan was hurt during training in December.
The first series of the winter sports challenge saw numerous celebrities, including Olympian Sir Steve Redgrave and presenter Melinda Messenger, sustain injuries.
A Channel 4 spokesperson confirmed Bercow's exit, with model Jodie Kidd stepping as her replacement. TV presenter Chloe Madeley has already stepped in for Ola.
This year's contestants also include ex-rugby player Mike Tindall, former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts and TOWIE and I'm A Celeb star Joey Essex.
More like this
Choreographer and contestant Louie Spence didn't seem too concerned about the danger, however, as he posted a pic of him snuggling up to Tindall.