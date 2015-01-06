Ola is undergoing surgery today, tweeting at the weekend that she'd had a good physio session.

As Madeley sets off for Innsbruck in Austria she joins a bumper crop of celebrities for the second series of the Channel 4 show, including former rugby player Mike Tindall, former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts and former TOWIE and I'm A Celeb star Joey Essex.

Madeley has dipped her toe into this kind of thing before, finishing in third place on ITV's Dancing on Ice in 2011. Although, last year's contestants, including fellow presenter Laura Hamilton, told us at the time that the experience of DOI was no advantage in this show. Different skates, different styles, no professional holding your hand: there's plenty to learn even if you've got a bit of experience.

Host Davina McCall returns to the slopes as host when the show returns at the beginning of February.