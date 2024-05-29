Among the agents in Buying London is Rosi Walden, an experienced estate agent who strikes up an unlikely friendship with one of the other agents at DDRE.

But what is her background, and has she been on TV before? Here's everything you need to know about the Buying London agent.

Who is Rosi Walden?

Rosi Walden on Buying London. Netflix

Age: 28

More like this

Instagram: @rosi.walden

Job: Luxury international real estate advisor at DDRE

Rosi Walden is a luxury real estate advisor at DDRE Global, who is always on hand to offer advice to her colleagues when they need it.

Walden has more than five years of experience in real estate, with "extensive knowledge" in the international prime and super prime markets.

She previously studied History of Art at undergraduate level before completing a law conversion course. She is also fluent in German!

"I spend most of my time working and building my business," she told Cosmopolitan of her working life. "But in my spare time, I love meeting new people, sharing travel recommendations, and interior design."

Read more:

When was Rosi Walden on Made in Chelsea?

For many eagle-eyed viewers, they will have recognised Rosi from her brief stint on Made in Chelsea in 2019.

She appeared on the 17th season of the show and went by Rosi-Mai. During her appearance, Rosi admitting to Verity Bowditch that she had been "seeing" Jamie Laing.

It was a moment for the history books, as Jamie was dating Sophie Habboo at the time.

All is well now, given Sophie and Jamie are married!

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Buying London is available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.