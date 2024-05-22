Meet the cast of new Netflix reality show Buying London
Meet the agents!
If you thought you had enough of real estate reality TV drama, think again, because Buying London is about to become your next Netflix obsession.
Property mogul Daniel Daggers and his team of agents at DDRE Global are taking on London's luxury property market in this new series, which will follow the agents as they "set out to conquer the super prime high-end real estate market, from the prestigious streets of Mayfair to the exclusive enclaves of Holland Park".
As well as exploring their roles at DDRE Global, Buying London will follow the group as they "navigate the intricacies of their personal lives, as well as striving to make their mark in the glamorous world of luxury real estate".
But who are the agents that make up DDRE Global? Here's everything you need to know about the cast of Buying London.
Buying London cast
Here is the full line-up for Buying London on Netflix. Scroll on to read more about them.
More like this
- Daniel Daggers
- Oli Hamilton
- Reme Nicole
- Lauren Christy
- Rosi Walden
- Rasa Bagdonaviciute
- Juliana Ardenius
- Olivia Wayne
- Alex Bourne
Daniel Daggers
Instagram: @daniel_daggers
Job: The Boss
Daniel Daggers is 'The Boss' over at DDRE, and has plans to revolutionise the real estate industry. Having started out selling studio flats, he is now the go-to luxury agent in London.
Daniel demands the very best from his staff and expects them to go 100mph just like he does, but being married to the job does call for some sacrifices along the way.
Oli Hamilton
Instagram: @olihami
Job: Agent
Oli is always suited and booted, and as per his Netflix description, "has an unfortunate penchant for making an awkward situation far worse".
Reme Nicole
Instagram: @remenicole
Job: Agent
Many will recognise Reme from her viral videos on TikTok, and as the baby of the office, she is desperate to impress boss and mentor Daniel.
Lauren Christy
Instagram: @lifeoflaurenchristy
Job: Agent
Lauren has been given the agency's swankiest properties to market, but it's Daniel's "apparent favouritism" that causes a clash with another colleague this season.
Rosi Walden
Instagram: @rosi.walden
Job: Agent
Rosi is always on hand to offer advice to her colleagues, and when she has to team up with Oli this season, an unlikely friendship blossoms.
Rasa Bagdonaviciute
Instagram: @rasa.bagd
Job: Agent
Rasa is unafraid to speak her mind and never shies away from confrontation, which sometimes means she can lock horns with the other agents.
Juliana Ardenius
Instagram: @julianaardenius
Job: Interior design
Juliana aims to make the properties she works on look as glamorous as she is, but there is a lot more to her than meets the eye.
Olivia Wayne
Instagram: @oliviajwayne
Job: Broadcaster
Olivia is the content creator at DDRE and uses her diplomacy skills to diffuse situations, garnering her a reputation as the peacemaker of the office.
Alex Bourne
Instagram: @alexleebourne
Job: Rival agent
Alex is one of Danny's oldest friends, but when it comes to business, they are arch enemies - and know they can never truly trust one another.
Buying London is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.