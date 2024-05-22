As the team set out "to conquer the super prime high-end real estate market, from the prestigious streets of Mayfair to the exclusive enclaves of Holland Park", the new series will explore their working and personal lives as they make their mark.

One agent who has found herself in a spot of drama is Lauren Christy - but who is she? Here's everything you need to know about the Buying London agent.

Who is Lauren Christy?

Lauren Christy. Netflix

Age: Unclear

More like this

Instagram: @lifeoflaurenchristy

Job: Luxury real estate advisor

Lauren Christy is a real estate advisor who works closely alongside the other agents at DDRE Global on Buying London.

Lauren joined DDRE Global with over five years' worth of experience in both South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Based on her DDRE biography, Lauren "treats every deal with absolute dedication, accommodation and transparency".

"Her confidence, critical thinking, and commitment to yielding optimal results has been the key to her successful client relationships and, as a result, successful transactions," it reads.

As per her Netflix description, Lauren is the top agent at DDRE who "never tires of reminding the rest of the office about her long-term friendship with boss Daniel".

As teased by Netflix, it's Daniel's "apparent favouritism" towards Lauren that causes her to clash with another colleague in an "explosive feud which reaches boiling point and could threaten the future of the business".

She has a Marketing and Communications degree with a specialist focus in Account and Brand Management.

How does Lauren Christy know Daniel Daggers?

The cast of Buying London. Zoe McConnell

It isn't clear how Lauren and Daniel became friends - however, it is mentioned that they met six years ago and have been close friends and colleagues ever since.

What has Lauren Christy said about Buying London?

In a post sharing a pic from a photoshoot, Lauren said she is counting her lucky stars, thanking Daniel and DDRE Global for giving her "the opportunity to go for it".

Speaking to The Sun about Buying London, she said: "I am one of the best agents here.

"Agency life is full of ups and downs. Dealing with the tough times, for me, starts with health, so I prioritise some sort of physical activity every day, then I say, 'Have an attitude of abundance.'

"Not everything is going to go your way, so let go of the things you can't control and harness the things you can."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Buying London is available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.