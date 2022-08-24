Netflix reveals Tyson Fury series is in production

At Home with the Furys (working title) will give fans exclusive access to the heavyweight champion following his retirement.

A dad of six, and husband to his wife Paris, the sportsman will be seen as never before, as he learns to embrace retirement and keeps himself occupied.

Alongside changing nappies and the school run, the series will see Tyson looking for new projects - from a world tour to meet some of his fans, to lavish family holidays, encounters with other A-listers and impromptu family camping trips.

Tyson is the older brother to former Love Island star and boxer Tommy Fury, who is in a relationship with influencer Molly-Mae Hague, so it's likely we could see the extended family on set, too.

An air date hasn't been confirmed just yet for the show, but it will be executive produced by Laura Leigh. Demi Doyle will be the series producer, while Claire Little will take the role of edit series producer, Josh Jacobs will be the series director, and Nick Hornby and Tina Flintoff will be on creative directing.

The news comes just hours after Tyson posted a video on social media, setting a deadline of one week for an offer to fight Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk, following his win against Anthony Joshua.

“To all these suitors out there who want to make the fight, I’m going to give you all seven days, until 1st September, to come up with the money,” Fury said in the video. “If not, thanks very much, it’s been a blast but I’m retired.”

