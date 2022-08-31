MAFS UK honeymoon teaser sees Jordan and Chanita get intimate

In tonight's episode, the show will be checking in on the smitten pair on their honeymoon - and in a first-look clip shared exclusively by RadioTimes.com , we see they can't keep their hands off each other thanks to a couples' massage.

The 2022 season of Married at First Sight UK is well underway over on E4, with the show introducing us to four newly-matched couples this week – including fan favourites Chanita and Jordan .

The clip shows Chanita show off her masseuse skills to Jordan's delight, with the 29-year-old account manager telling the show: "I'm just trying to be mindful of me getting too excited."

After the massage, he added that the pair "got a little bit flirty".

"Physical attraction is there, chemistry is there," he added. "We haven't been intimate yet but this massage is definitely a step in the right direction."

Tonight's episode will see the show's first four couples embark on their luxury honeymoons in the sun, and while the trip of a lifetime brings some pairings closer together, others reach their breaking point.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

So far in the show, we've met 31-year-olds Whitney and Duka, who weren't too impressed when they first met one another, as well as mental health care assistant Thomas and digital designer Adrian, and former Miss Great Britain April and father-of-four George.

There are still four more couples to be revealed on Married at First Sight UK 2022, with the show yet to match up eight contestants – including its first lesbian couple.

Married at First Sight UK airs Monday to Thursday at 9pm on E4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.