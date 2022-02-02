Married at First Sight Australia brings new season to E4

The new season will air on E4 later this month – just a matter of weeks after it makes its debut in Australia – with an exact date expected to be announced in the near future.

Married at First Sight Australia has been one of the biggest reality show phenomenons of recent years – and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal that the hit dating show will be back on our screens very shortly.

Once again, relationship experts Mel Schilling, John Aiken, and Alessandra Rampolla will aim to find the perfect match for a range of adventurous singletons – each of whom will get hitched on their first encounter with a person chosen for them by the panel.

Season 9 will also see the return of the popular Home Stays Week, along with Alessandra’s Intimacy Week, Confessions Week, and the revealing Couples Retreat where each of the brides and grooms go away on holiday together.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

There will also be more of the infamous Dinner Parties – at which the various couples will be invited to compare the highs and lows of their relationships while weekly Commitment Ceremonies will again see secrets revealed and bombshells dropped as we find out which couples will be sticking together.

Speaking about the show's return, Karl Warner, Head of Youth and Digital at E4, said: “We’ve now caught up with the Australian broadcast schedule so we can be as close to the action as possible. Married at First Sight Australia is the show everyone was talking about in 2021 and I’ve no doubt it’ll be just as addictive in 2022.”

Advertisement

Married at First Sight Australia will land this February on E4. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment Hub for all the latest news and features.