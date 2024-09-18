There's love, heartbreak, tears, anger — and, of course, plenty of enviable parties in some jaw-dropping locations.

Made in Bondi is already proving to be a hit Down Under, and now this group of young socialites is getting ready to take UK viewers by storm.

Made in Bondi is coming to E4 in the near future - so to stay in the loop, this is everything we know about this IRL Gossip Girl.

More like this

Made in Bondi will air on E4 on Monday 23rd September 2024.

Presumably, episodes will also be available on Channel4.com (formerly All4).

Read More:

What will happen in Made in Bondi?

Molly Paradice in Made in Bondi.

As it airs Down Under, Aussie viewers are already in the thick of the drama, so we already know a thing or two about what's to come. But be warned, as there are mild spoilers ahead!

The Bella, Lawson and Molly love triangle is at the heart of the show, and is one of its main storylines.

Content creator Bella and model Lawson were together before the start of the show, but when we meet them, their relationship has spectacularly fallen apart after Lawson cheated.

Lawson has since moved on with Molly, but the question is: does Lawson still hold a candle for Bella?

Meanwhile, stylist Paul, model Lachy and hospitality heir Charlie are all ready to dive into the dating world.

Paul, who came out as gay two years ago, is navigating the dating scene for the first time, while more than one girl catches Lachy's eye throughout the course of the series.

Charlie is also hoping to have a love story of his own with distillery apprentice Pippa, who may or may not feel the same way.

Naturally, things then get more complicated as MIC legends Tristian and Charles show up. While Isabella has her eye on Tristian, Miles is intrigued by Bella - making the aforementioned love triangle more of a love square.

Made in Bondi cast

While Made in Chelsea stars Tristan Phipps and Miles Nazaire are set to make an appearance, they won't be part of the main cast.

Aged between 22 and 32, the Made in Bondi cast prefers the finer things in life. They work as models, PR agents, influencers and content creators, among other things — and there's even a heiress thrown in.

Isabella Cicero and Lachy McLean previously appeared in Made in Chelsea: Sydney.

Here's the main cast of Made in Bondi:

Isabella Cicero

Billy Daniels

Pippa Hanan

Jai Kaldor

Lawson Mahoney

Charlie Moore

Lachlan 'Lachy' McLean

Molly Paradice

Emma Pillemer

Bella Salerno

Paul Versace

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Made in Bondi begins Monday 23rd September at 10:05pm on E4.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.