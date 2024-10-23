Lucy Watson appeared on Made in Chelsea from 2012 to 2016, and left to move on with her life.

During an appearance on Jamie Laing's podcast, Private Parts, Watson explained that she felt an argument she had with co-star Stephanie Pratt "wasn't portrayed" in the way it had happened.

She added: "[Me and James] were arguing more during that time and I was like, 'This is going to make us argue', and then I realised you can't really be in a happy relationship on that show," she said.

"At that point I was quite serious with James so I was like, 'Actually I value this more'.

"Plus the controlling side of [the show], where you couldn't do other work, really annoyed me because I really wanted to do loads more."

So why return?

Well, it's been eight years since Watson has been on TV and admitted she "did miss it".

In an interview with RadioTimes.com and other press, Watson said: "I actually did miss it, I'm not ashamed to say that I did miss being a part of a show, and in terms of timing, it kind of felt like it was now or never, so I just went with it."

It's clear that Beyond Chelsea is worlds apart from Made in Chelsea, with co-star Binky Felstead explaining it was much different and "way easier" to film than the original series.

"I can't film like how I used to film Chelsea back in the day," she told RadioTimes.com and other press.

"I've got three kids to get back home for... It's just a way of filming I think we can all say works much better for us now than it would have done back in the day."

Beyond Chelsea starts on Tuesday 29th October at 10pm on E4 or stream on Channel 4.

