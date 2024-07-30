The sixth season of the USA series will be available to watch in the UK from Monday 5th August 2024 at 10pm, on both ITVBe and ITVX.

The sixth season is hosted for the first time by presenter, actress and model Ariana Madix, taking over from Sarah Hyland, who hosted seasons 4 and 5.

A trailer has also been released, which you can watch below:

The sixth season also features three Islanders from the UK, including Miguel Harichi and Caine Bacon, along with Aaron Evans, who was one of the winner of the first UK season of The Traitors.

It originally started airing in the US on 11th June 2024, while the winners were revealed in the grand final, which aired on 21st July. The reunion is set to air on 19th August.

Meanwhile, the UK show's creative director, Mike Spencer, has addressed the next season of All-Stars, saying that it is "a very different entity [and] a different format" from the main series.

He said: "We've already started early chats about how we kind of tweak the format, change it, what works, what didn't," he explained.

"And I think that's the best thing about the show – because we're on every night, we can be reactive. I still look through social media, seeing people's reactions, and kind of working with that is what we can do with Love Island, which is very different to a lot of dating shows.

"We're not pre-recorded, we're not sat in an edit for eight weeks, we are putting the show out night after night, and the team are incredible here and everyone loves it."

Love Island USA season 6 will air on ITVBe and ITVX from Monday 5th August 2024 at 10pm. Seasons 1-11 of the UK version of Love Island are available to watch now on ITVX.

